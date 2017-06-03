Jasper County Fire and Rescue hold house fire training

Jasper County officials and emergency personnel looking to kill 2 birds with 1 stone.

Jasper County Fire and Rescue acquired a home on Grays Highway that will help clear land for the Ridgeland Airport expansion, while also training firefighters in real conditions.

So far the firefighters have had their vital signs checked and did a walk through of the house before they set each room on fire. They say their goal is to keep the windows intact.

It was all hands on deck as Jasper County Fire and Rescue prepared to literally burn the house down. The last time the department conducted an acquired burn training like this was back in 2015.

Holes were cut in the roof and siding to allow excess heat to escape, it helps protect the crews fighting the flames inside. And even though this training isn't conducted as often, it's a vital exercise for firefighters to improve their fire attack skills.

"All we can do is get smoke inside the building to decrease visibility, but also any structure like that the firefighters over time learn the layout of the building and know it's a completely safe building," said Garrett Lucas, Jasper County Fire and Rescue. "And even though we've taken measures here to make it safe there are still some risks involved doing this. "

Jasper County Fire and Rescue says one of their biggest obstacles is water supply. There are a few hydrants scattered throughout the county but the department relies on tanker trucks.

