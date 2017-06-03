Annual preservation block party held in Savannah

The Savannah Historic Foundation held their annual preservation block party on Saturday.

The free family friendly event included live music, educational student and craftsmen exhibits and lots of food and drinks.

Organizers say the event is meant to bring awareness to the importance of preservation and the effect it has on Savannah and the surrounding areas.

"Historic Savannah Foundation's mission is to preserve and protect Savannah's heritage through advocacy, education and community involvement," said Frances Colon, Historic Savannah Foundation. "And, to know that the community is coming out to support us and to help raise money is quite possibly the best feeling ever."

For every person who attended Guerry Lumber donated $1.90 to commemorate the business' 90th anniversary in the historic community.

