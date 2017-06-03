Senior prom brings a crowd to Beach High School

A big crowd of senior citizens took in a special event all for them.

The annual senior prom was Saturday afternoon at Beach High School. Mercy Housing put on the event for residents at their different locations.

The prom included lots of dancing, meeting new people and of course great food. Participants say it's important to do things like this and get out of the house.

"You need to get out," said Julio Velez, Participant. "You can't just be in a building just sitting and doing nothing. That's what happens sometimes. You need to get you going. You have to have motivation."

"Very important to get out of the house and learn to meet with different people," said Barbara Flowers, Participant.

People who attended the event were able to dance to all different kinds of music.

