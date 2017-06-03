Celebration for teen with cancer held in Effingham County

Saturday in Effingham County, there was a celebration in honor of a teenager battling terminal cancer.

His name was Zack Norton. He's 15 years old and unfortunately is battling terminal cancer. The community came together to celebrate his life and support him and his family.

"It's just, it's amazing how the community has really come together on all this for Zack and for Amber, for our family and everything," said Toby Edenfield, Zack's Stepfather. "It's a beautiful thing."

Crowds gathered at the Effingham Fairgrounds to celebrate Zack Norton's life. What started as a small gathering organized by a friend of the family grew into a big event with food, vendors, a benefit concert and more.

"We added a car show because somebody wanted it," said Valerie Nessmith, Event Organizer. "And then somebody wanted a bike show, so we added that. And we just kept adding as people kept asking and we never really stopped."

Valerie Nessmith put the event together in just three weeks. She says it's her way of paying it forward to the community and supporting one of their own. All money raised is going to Zack Norton's family to help with upcoming expenses.

"Just thank you to Effingham County for coming and doing what they do and supporting each other. I mean, that's what we do," said Nessmith.

"It means a lot. It's very special how everybody's gotten together for one child and to celebrate his life. It's very special and I can't thank everybody enough for it," said Edenfield.

Zack's family says they are humbled by the outpouring of love and support. They hope to make this an annual event to celebrate his life.

