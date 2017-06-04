Firefighters save family, rabbit from early morning structure fire

Southside Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Travertine Circle at 4:30 this morning to find a townhome with smoke and flames coming through the roof.

Officials quickly worked to evacuate a couple and two children. The townhomes on either side of the fire were not damaged but one of the buildings did receive some water damage.

A 10-year-old child smelled smoke and alerted the rest of the family, at which point they notified officials of the fire. No cause of the fire has been determined at this time

A rabbit was also present during the fire. Firefighters rescued the animal and handed it over to the EMS service. The rabbit was then taken to a local animal hospital where it received treatment.

Southside Fire does stress that residents make sure their smoke detectors are in good, working order.

