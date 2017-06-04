BCSO investigates early morning armed robbery

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office will have an increased presence in the Wild Horse Road area after receiving a report of an armed robbery that occurred around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

A male victim told deputies that he was driving along Wild Horse Road when he noticed a man who was laying in the middle of the street. The man appeared to be in distress. As the victim stopped to see if the man was okay, the man pulled a pistol out and robbed him, taking the victim's wallet, which contained cash and credit cards. The man then fled on foot.

The robber has been described as African American, roughly 5 feet and ten inches tall, and 150 pounds with dreadlocked hair. He was seen wearing cut-off denim shorts, a red windbreaker, and a green boonie style hat.

Sheriff's Office deputies and K-9 units are currently on scene as they continue to investigate this robbery.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrmeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.