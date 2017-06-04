Showers and thunderstorms to dominate early weekday weather

A cold front will approach the Monday and gradually move south through mid-week. Drier high pressure will then build over the southeast into next weekend.

Sunday morning will be partly sunny with patchy fog this morning. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s as east winds range between 10 to 15 mph with a 20 percent chance of rain. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds will stay between 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s with southwest winds ranging between 5 to 10 mph. There will be a 70 percent chance of rain. Monday night will be mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely, mainly in the evening. Lows will be in the lower 70s with southwest winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph. A 70 percent chance of rain will stay strong.

Tuesday will see showers and thunderstorms again. Highs will be in the mid-80s with west winds around 10 mph. There will be an 80 percent chance of rain. Tuesday night will also have showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows will be in the upper 60s with a 70 percent chance of rain.

Wednesday will likely have showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-80s with a 60 percent chance of rain. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the upper 60s with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Thursday will be mostly sunny as highs roam around in the mid-80s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Friday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

