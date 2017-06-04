The Latest: 'Ramblin Man' Gregg Allman buried near Hwy 41

A cold front will approach the Monday and gradually move south through mid-week. Drier high pressure will then build over the southeast into next weekend.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office will have an increased presence in the Wild Horse Road area after receiving a report of an armed robbery that occurred around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.More >>
The 16th annual WTOC First Alert Hurricane Preparedness Expo was Saturday at the Home Depot on Abercorn Street.More >>
A 10-year-old child smelled smoke and alerted the rest of the family, at which point they notified officials of the fire.More >>
Saturday in Effingham County, there was a celebration in honor of a teenager battling terminal cancer.More >>
