SCMPD looks for missing 12-year-old in East Savannah

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a missing person.

Kenyatta Brisbane, 12, was last seen in the 2200 block of East 65th Street around 12 p.m. wearing a white shirt and grey sweatpants, along with a black backpack.

#SCMPDalert MISSING: Kenyatta Brisbane, 12. Last seen @ 12p, 2200blk E 56th St, white shirt, grey sweats, black backpack. If seen, call 911. pic.twitter.com/hvC8u8ARZ8 — SCMPD (@scmpd) June 4, 2017

If you see Kenyatta, please call 911.

