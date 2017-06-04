UPDATE: SCMPD finds missing 12-year-old in East Savannah - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: SCMPD finds missing 12-year-old in East Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

UPDATE: Kenyatta Brisbane has been found safe.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a missing person. 

Kenyatta Brisbane, 12, was last seen in the 2200 block of East 65th Street around 12 p.m. wearing a white shirt and grey sweatpants, along with a black backpack. 

If you see Kenyatta, please call 911. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly