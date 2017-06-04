Food trucks pack Daffin Park

Food on wheels, does it get much better than that? The Savannah Food Truck Festival brought in thousands of hungry people Sunday.

Truck or restaurant? That was the question Sunday as Daffin Park fills with people excited for food trucks. We asked around and the answer seems pretty simple.

The first food truck in Savannah wasn't exactly planned.

"This truck was parked on the side of the road for $2,500 and Danny said - stop, turn around," said Debbie Boulanger, Owner of Molly McPherson's Pub & Grill.

Debbie says they then outfitted the truck themselves and got the recipes from her grandmother.

"Nana - can I go to your house and look at some of your cookbooks? She said - oh dear. I'll never use them again. Take whatever you want," said Boulanger.

It's Psycho Circus' food truck owner Audi Sullivan's birthday. She says of course she's at the festival and she got in the business because...

"I love food," said Audi Sullivan, Psycho Circus. "I mean coming out here and everyone enjoying the food that you make. We'll have a line all the way down. People will wait 20 minutes for our food. 20-30 minutes and that is awesome."

When you come to a restaurant you're seated and someone's there to assist you with whatever you need. But if you get it from a food truck, you grab it from the window and then you're on your own.

But a restaurant owner says it's actually really good to have both.

"You can't just have a truck and fly by night," said Neil Youngblood, Executive Chef of Blowin' Smoke.

Youngblood says without constant refrigeration and something that can run 24/7, you need a home base. He also says this full-time establishment is important, but the mobility of a food truck is the key to success.

"People who may have never heard of Blowin' Smoke, we can take and share our flavor with them," said Youngblood.

And flavor is exactly what these thousands of people came for Sunday at the festival.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.