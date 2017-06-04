Food trucks pack Daffin Park

Food on wheels, does it get much better than that? The Savannah Food Truck Festival brought in thousands of hungry people Sunday.More >>
Food on wheels, does it get much better than that? The Savannah Food Truck Festival brought in thousands of hungry people Sunday.More >>
An investigation is underway after an early morning house fire in Berwick on Sunday.More >>
An investigation is underway after an early morning house fire in Berwick on Sunday.More >>
If you see Kenyatta, please call 911.More >>
If you see Kenyatta, please call 911.More >>
A cold front will approach the Monday and gradually move south through mid-week. Drier high pressure will then build over the southeast into next weekend.More >>
A cold front will approach the Monday and gradually move south through mid-week. Drier high pressure will then build over the southeast into next weekend.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office will have an increased presence in the Wild Horse Road area after receiving a report of an armed robbery that occurred around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office will have an increased presence in the Wild Horse Road area after receiving a report of an armed robbery that occurred around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.More >>