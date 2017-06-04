Savannah family displaced after townhome fire

An investigation is underway after an early morning house fire in Berwick on Sunday.

The townhome on Travertine Circle erupted in flames around 4:30 in the morning. A couple and their two kids got out of the home safely.

Firefighters tell us a 10-year-old smelled the smoke and woke up the rest of the family.

First responders got everything under control. They did respond to a very active scene though.

"We got the call at 4:28 this morning...got here a few short minutes after and we already had smoke and flames coming through the roof," said Captain Chris Mills, Southside Fire.

The townhome next door only has minimal damage. We will keep you updated with the cause of this fire when we get that information.

