Paris Climate Accord rally held in Forsyth Park

Sunday a rally was held in Forsyth Park against President Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Accord. He made the announcement last week stating the accord did not serve the interests of the American people.

The group rallying says this was about climate change and taking a stand against the President's decision.

Folks gathered with signs, speakers and a march around the park. There were several activist organizations here, including Savannah Taking Action for Resistance and Greening Georgia, along with environmental organizations.

They say they were out here to advocate for the environment and make their stance known against the President's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord. They also want the city leaders in Savannah to publicly take a stand on the decision.

"We want to come out and show that climate change is real and that Savannah stands for climate change," said Dan Gilbert, Savannah Taking Action for Resistance. "And that we're asking Mayor DeLoach to agree to the terms of the climate accord, even though the administration isn't."

We reached out to Mayor DeLoach's office and spoke with his Chief of Staff. He says the mayor is not planning on releasing a statement regarding the Paris Climate Accord.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.