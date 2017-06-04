Runway to Recovery celebrates 20th anniversary

The 20th anniversary of the Runway to Recovery happened at the Elks Lodge in Savannah Sunday.

Each year, on the first Sunday in June, cancer survivors take to the runway as part of a survivor's fashion show. Organizers say the goal is to not only celebrate beating cancer but also to look forward to the future.

Nearly a dozen cancer survivors celebrated that future during the event.

"To have them all here and to be able to actually know what they're doing and see them with their families and celebrate, it allows us to celebrate with them and it feels awesome," said Vivian Palefsky, Co-Chair, Runway to Recovery.

Our very own Dawn Baker was the emcee for the event. In addition to the fashion show there was also a raffle.

The money raised from that will go to the holiday fund to help cancer patients who may be struggling to have a little bit brighter holiday.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.