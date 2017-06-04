'Bells of Christ Church' perform at Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church

The South's premier youth handbell choir, "The Bells of Christ Church," performed Sunday at Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church.

The concert was part of their summer tour. The 14 member choir is made up of college and high school students. The choir, now in it's 15th year, has produced two professional recordings to date.

"Well, it's a way for us to reach out into the community, you know, many of the people that came are not people that are members of the church so it's an outreach," said Jeff Garrison, Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church. "It's also a way to look at different way of worshiping God and music is an expression, it's a form of a prayer."

The handbell choir has performed in Washington, D.C., Williamsburg, Virginia and an international music festival in Charleston, South Carolina as well as many other cities around the southeast.

