Tropical Update: No tropical troubles on the immediate horizon

The remnants of former Tropical Storm Beatriz remain very disorganized across the west-central Gulf of Mexico.

Wind shear continues to push whatever showers and thunderstorms develop with this system, well away from the remaining circulation. The system is also occasionally battling some dry air being drawn in from Mexico. Both factors will severely hamper any organization.

Tropical redevelopment of this system is not expected as of this forecast. However, related moisture over the Gulf from the former tropical storm will stream northeastward into the southeastern United States. This moisture will add to our risk of heavy rain Monday through Wednesday.

The rest of the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea is quiet, with only a couple tropical waves traveling westward within conditions that are unfavorable for tropical development.

