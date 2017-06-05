Official fired after Marine recruit's death faces hearing

New details out of Parris Island. We're learning why two Marine officials were recently dismissed.

The Marine Corps is investigating allegations of hazing, assault and physical abuse involving 15 drill instructors at Marine Corps Recruit Depot – Parris Island.

A death investigation is underway on Parris Island after enlisted recruit Raheel Siddiqui of Taylor, Michigan died Friday. Siddiqui arrived at Parris Island on March 7 and was assigned to the Recruit Training Regiment.

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - A commanding officer at Parris Island who was fired for allegations of misconduct in the aftermath of a recruit's death will face a hearing at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia.

According to a news release from the USMC Training and Education Command, Lt. Col. Joshua Kissoon is accused of failure to obey a lawful general order, making a false statement and conduct unbecoming an officer. He will appear at what is similar to a preliminary hearing in civilian law, on Monday.

Twenty-year-old Raheel Siddiqui of Taylor, Michigan, died March 18, 2016 after falling nearly 40 feet in a stairwell at the installation, the Naval Criminal Investigation Service has said.

Kissoon was in charge of Siddiqui's battalion. He was relieved of command March 31, 2016.

Marine Corps officials have said Kissoon was not fired because of the Muslim recruit's death but the exact reason has not been made public.

