First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain likely Tuesday

Unsettled weather, including a risk of heavy rain and localized street flooding, is back in the First Alert Forecast for the entire Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

A few showers are possible before noon Monday before scattered showers and storms develop across most of the region by lunch time, pushing eastward and lasting through the afternoon.

Any storms that develop will produce frequent lightning and brief heavy rain. However, the risk of significant street flooding will be lower Monday because storms will be moving at a quicker pace. A storm or two may produce wind gusts greater than 40 MPH.

Tuesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day.

Periodic, but widespread, rain and storms are likely Tuesday. Localized street flooding is the biggest concern as storms producing torrential rain may train over the same areas for more than an hour; producing a large amount of rain in a short amount of time.

Outdoor plans will likely be impacted Tuesday as rain increases. Have a "plan b" and be ready to move inside for an extended period. Driving will also be slowed in times of heavy rain. If you encounter high water, “turn around, don’t drown.”

A storm or two may produce wind gusts to 60 MPH and small hail, especially south of the Altamaha River on Tuesday.

Waves of showers and storms will persist into Wednesday.

