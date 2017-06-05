City of Savannah hosting public short term rental stakeholders meeting

The city of Savannah will host a short term rental stakeholders meeting on Monday, June 5.

Officials are in the process of reviewing the Short-Term Vacation Rental regulations. They will be discussing whether they should limit rentals to certain days a year, putting a cap on the number of short term rentals by block/district to prevent clustering, and also studying the impact parking might have.

Stakeholders will discuss growth management strategies and enhanced administrative operations. Some of those enhancements include notifying neighbors within 150 feet of new short term rentals, modifying penalties to include rental agents and not just property owner (in reference to citations for violating rental ordinance), and whether they should add more frequent trash pick ups.

About 67-percent of travelers planned to stay in a rental in 2016, up from 59-percent in 2015 and 52-percent in 2014, according to TripAdvisor.

On May 16, 2017, city staff provided a short-term vacation rental update to city council by working closely with stakeholders. On Monday, recommendations on revisions to the STVR regulations will be developed and presented to city council for consideration.

Monday’s agenda is as follows:

June 5, 1 p.m.: Growth management

June 5, 2:30 p.m.: Enhanced administrative operations.



Monday's meeting is open to the public. Citizens will be able to ask questions and/or comment at the end of the meeting. It will be held at the Savannah Civic Center, Musgrove Room, 301 W Oglethorpe Ave.

