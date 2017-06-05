10-year-old girl saves family from early-morning weekend fire; cause still under investigation

A Savannah family is safe after their 10-year-old daughter alerted them of a fire that destroyed their townhome early on Sunday morning.

The townhome on Travertine Circle erupted in flames around 4:30 in the morning. Officials said the fire started in the attic, but the cause is still under investigation. The townhome was destroyed by the fire, displacing the family of six.

Fire officials said the 10-year-old daughter smelled the smoke and woke up the rest of the family. No one was hurt in the fire.

First responders were able to minimize damage and got the fire under control before extensive damage could be down to the adjacent townhome. The neighboring townhome only sustained minimal damage mostly due to water.

According to officials, the smoke detectors in the home were not working when the fire broke out.

"We got the call at 4:28 this morning, got here a few short minutes after and we already had smoke and flames coming through the roof," said Captain Chris Mills, Southside Fire.

Firefighters were able to rescue the daughter's pet rabbit, Oreo, which was then taken to Savannah Animal Care off of Bryan Street. The rabbit is stable and the hospital said she is doing well.

