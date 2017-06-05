Estill PD searching for violent suspects after armed robbery

The Estill Police Department is offering a cash reward for credible information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects they deem extremely violent following a June 1 armed robbery.

Police say it happened in the late evening hours on the 900 block of 5th Street. They say the suspects presented a weapon and forcefully took the victim's property. Police are requesting the public's help to ensure these suspects are no longer able to commit acts of violence and terrorize citizens.

Officials say these suspects need to be apprehended immediately. If you have any information, please contact the Estill PD at 803.625.3699 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.) or the Hampton County Communications Center at 803.943.9261 (anytime) or 911.

