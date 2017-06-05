Man arrested on plethora of traffic violations in Bulloch County

A man is behind bars in Bulloch County after being arrested for various traffic violations following a police pursuit that took place on the morning of June 3.

Around 9 a.m., Bulloch County deputies were actively searching for the white SUV involved in the chase when one of them came into contact with it on GW Oliver Road at Cross Creek Road, off of Highway 67 near the Denmark area of the county. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as Corey Daniel Early, disregarded the deputy and fled the area.

Other deputies in the area located and attempted to stop the SUV around Denmark, but Early again disregarded the officer and fled at a high rate of speed. After the officer observed Early commit multiple traffic offenses and putting innocent lives at risk of injury, the officer performed the PIT maneuver which resulted in Early's arrest. The passenger in the car was identified and released after the investigation and determination that no charges would be filed against her.

Multiple criminal and traffic charges have been filed against Early by the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office, including fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving on wrong side of roadway, passing in no passing zone, passing within 200 feet of oncoming traffic, obstruction of law enforcement officer, DUI, expired driver's license.

Additional traffic-related charges have been issued against Early by the Statesboro Police Department as well. He's currently being held in the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office with no bond.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.