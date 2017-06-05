Good News: Senior Senior Prom

Area seniors turned back the clock this past weekend, dressing up and dancing the night away at a prom specifically for them.

Residents from several local senior facilities took their turns on the dance floor at Mercy Housing's Senior Senior Prom, an event that has grown so much in three years that it had to be moved to Beach High School to accommodate demand.

"This is the first time we've had a senior senior prom with all the properties, Rose of Sharon, Senior Gardens, Heritage Corner, Heritage Place and Mcfadden Senior residence in Pembroke,’’ said Mercy Housing's Area Director, Luzetta Barksdale. "So we got trolleys so they wouldn't have to worry about driving so everyone could come and have a good time.’’

They did that with dinner and dancing, by selecting prom queens and kings for each facility, and also by changing up their surroundings for the night.

"You need to get out,’’ said senior, Julio Velez. “You can't just be in a building and sit and do nothing and that's what happens sometimes. you need events to get you going.’’

"It gives them the opportunity to come out and interact and socialize and have a good time,’’ added Selena Reese, Mercy’s Regional Director for Resident Services. “Also, from the health perspective, it gives them the opportunity to come out of isolation.’’

It was also an opportunity for seniors to listen to music, to move their feet and to remember.

"Oh, I love it because it makes me feel youthful and not only youthful, but it takes me back,’’ said senior, Victoria White. “I'm overjoyed when I see everyone because it lets me know we still are able to enjoy life.’’

Beach High School donated the use of its cafeteria to accommodate the event, which for the past two years had been held at Rose of Sharon Apartments.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.