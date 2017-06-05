GSU names Armstrong State coach as new head women's tennis coach

Sean McCaffrey has been named as the new head women’s tennis coach at Georgia Southern University. This announcement came Monday from athletic director Tom Kleinlein.

McCaffrey comes after three highly successful seasons as head men’s and women’s tennis coach for Armstrong State University.

McCaffrey’s first season with Armstrong led to the women’s team to an unbeaten 33-0 record and the school’s ninth NCAA Division II National Championship. The Armstrong men’s team had a successful season where they finished as NCAA DII semifinalists and a final No. 3 national ranking after going 24-5.

In the 2015-16 season the Armstrong women’s team captured the 10th NCAA Division II National Championship in program history as the Pirates finished 32-1 and featured three of the Top 10-ranked singles players in the nation, including PBC Player of the Year Lena Lutzeier. The men advanced to NCAA Semifinals for a third year and finished the season with a 26-3 record and final No. 3 national ranking.

McCaffrey’s final season with the Pirates led the women’s team to the NCAA Division II National Semifinals while the men advanced to the Round of 16 before bowing out. The women posted at 26-5 record in 2016-17 while the men went 20-8.

McCaffrey’s final tally with the Pirates 91-6(.938) with the women’

S program and 70-16(.814) with the men’s program for an overall tally of 161-22(.880) with two women’s national championships.