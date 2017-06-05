Massive Glennville fire took place one year ago today - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Massive Glennville fire took place one year ago today

GLENNVILLE, GA (WTOC) -

A block of downtown Glennville remains vacant after a massive fire one year ago on Monday.

The tragedy devastated three businesses. Days later, police and FBI agents arrested a teenager for arson. He's now serving time in federal prison and the businesses continue to struggle to get back to normal.

