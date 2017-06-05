Beaufort's Digital Corridor Base Camp now has tenants - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Beaufort's Digital Corridor Base Camp now has tenants

By Georgiaree Godfrey, Reporter
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
Beaufort's Digital Corridor Base Camp officially has tenants, including an app developed that's connecting students with colleges and careers.

So far, more than 2,000 students are getting connected with "C'reer." 

