New tenants now in Beaufort Digital Corridor

The digital corridor in Beaufort officially opened at the beginning of the year, and as of now, there are three tenants including an app developer that is connecting students with colleges and careers.

Most of the area's employment comes from tourism and the military installations, but the city is trying to create diverse higher wage jobs in the technology industry. One of those budding companies is Vireo Labs, which recently launched the app 'C'REER' to examine students' interests and connect them with suitable colleges and career fields. The app allows students to express their interests in different subjects and chat with college representatives - all at their fingertips.

"We saw a disconnect on how people look and search for colleges. About 50 million search colleges and they're doing it through the lens of 'what do I want to be when I grow up,' so they're really looking for a career field, so we built the logic around that and decided to do it on a platform - mobile - where most students are looking these days," said Jose Mallabo, Co-Founder, Vireo Labs LLC.

The co-founders are now looking to expand their app to focus on students in the foster care system. To find out how you can get involved, click here and here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.