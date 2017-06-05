Hardeeville Police looking for Ace Hardware shoplifter

Hardeeville Police are looking for a suspect in a shoplifting incident that took place on June 1 around 4:30 p.m.

Officials say the suspect took merchandise valued at more than $500 out of the Ace Hardware Store on Speedway Boulevard without paying for it. Surveillance cameras captured a picture of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving.

Police are asking for your help to find him. If you know him or have seen him, please contact Detective Crosby at 843.227.4608, or the Hardeeville PD at 843.784.2233.

