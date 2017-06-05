Hardeeville Police looking for Ace Hardware shoplifter

An Allendale County teenager was sentenced to 55 years in prison on Monday after being convicted last year for the beating and suffocating an elderly man in 2014.More >>
This week Effingham County residents will have their first chance to weigh in on, and learn more about, a proposed millage rate increase.More >>
Hardeeville Police are looking for a suspect in a shoplifting incident that took place on June 1 around 4:30 p.m.More >>
A Savannah family is safe after their 10-year-old daughter alerted them of a fire that destroyed their townhome early on Sunday morning.More >>
Georgia's Peach Farms are taking a big hit this year, with much less fruit, and a shorter season. Agriculture officials say that's due to warm winter weather, and freezing spring temperatures.More >>
