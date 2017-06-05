Effingham BOE proposing millage increase

This week Effingham County residents will have their first chance to weigh in on, and learn more about, a proposed millage rate increase.

Public hearings will be hosted this week and next by the Effingham County Board of Education to explain to the public what the millage rate would mean for them, and why it's on the table.

This would be the first millage rate increase in nearly ten years and the district's superintendent says the decision for the proposal is something not taken lightly.

The Effingham County Board of Education continues to face increasing costs, specifically when it comes to keeping up with rising health care costs for the district's employees.

The proposed rate increase on the table right now would take the millage rate from about 15.9 to 18.

Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse says since 2010, health insurance costs have increased nearly $4 million for non-certified employees.

The district has been covering those costs with funds from savings, but will now look to taxpayers for help when it comes to offering health benefit packages that will attract the best employees possible.

"Out of about 190 school districts, we rank 147th on the low end of expenses,” said Dr. Randy Shearouse, Superintendent, Effingham County School District. “So I think that's a good news to show folks that we are doing our very best to make sure we don't spend too much money on educating our children. Yet, we want to provide them with a great education."

Ahead at six, we'll tell you what the proposed increase means per household, and how that proposed rate stacks up to other area districts.

