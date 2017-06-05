Allendale teen charged for brutal 2014 murder of an elderly man

An Allendale County teenager was sentenced to 55 years in prison on Monday after being convicted last year for beating and suffocating an elderly man in 2014.

Robert Lee Miller III, 18, was just 15-years-old at the time of the murder but was tried as an adult. Miller was convicted of murdering Willie Johnson, 86, after a four-day trial last year.

Johnson’s family and friends were unable to reach him by phone for several days. Officials conducted a welfare check and that is when they found Johnson dead in his home.

Johnson’s hands were tied behind his back and a trash bag over his head. His teeth and dentures were scattered in pieces around his body. Johnson’s home was also ransacked, several hundred dollars and an air rifle were stolen during the murder.

Johnson was a lifelong resident of Allendale, and elder in his church and a retired merchant marine.

Miller is not eligible for parole and must serve the entire sentence. Two other Allendale residents have been charged in connection to this murder. Gabriel Joyner, 19, was convicted of first-degree burglary in January and awaits sentencing. Kashawn Bynum, 19, is scheduled to stand trial in July.

