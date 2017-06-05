One year since fire in downtown Glennville

An indictment in a huge fire that destroyed and damaged several businesses in Glennville back at the start of June.

Fire destroyed a block of downtown Glennville last June, and business owners are struggling to rebuild.

The fire that destroyed a block of Barnard Street in downtown Glennville left three buildings in smoke and rubble.

The fire left many heartbroken. But the cause of the fire may have been even more heartbreaking than the fire itself.

The flames lit up the dark sky before dawn and brought fire crews from all over Tattnall County and beyond. The flames not only brought down old historic storefronts but destroyed inventory and devastated livelihoods.

Even in the rain a day later, the ruins still smoldered as investigators looked for the cause.

Later that week, they would arrest Jonathan Culbreth and charge him with arson. Just last month, he pled guilty in federal court and accepted a sentence of five years in prison.

Meanwhile, two property owners have found temporary sites while they figure out what they'll do next.

I spoke with Glennville Mayor Chris Roessler and he said the city and other groups are working with the property owners so, when they're ready to rebuild, they know the community stands behind them.

