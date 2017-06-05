Short-term rentals meeting held in Savannah

What impact has the short term vacation rental industry had on Savannah and what if anything should the city do about it?

Stakeholders on both sides of the issue, rental-property owners and permanent downtown residents, met Monday to present information that Savannah City Council will consider when they decide whether or not to regulate the growing business.

They're just about opposites depending on your position in regard to the more than 740 permitted short term rental properties primarily in the historic district.

Representatives of the Downtown Neighborhood Association said that transient renters disrupt the continuity on the community and that people coming to Savannah for a day or two can be loud and occupy a lot of the historic district's on-street parking.

While rental property owners and managers argued that short-term rentals are typically very well maintained and because the nightly rates can be relatively high on them, they don't attract rowdy visitors.

Two proposals discussed were a potential owner-occupant requirement and a clustering concept limited the percentage of rental properties on a given street.

"We are trying desperately to prevent Savannah from becoming say Colonial Williamsburg or as you've heard other people say, Disney, where it's not a real city, it's a fake city just for tourism, instead of for the resident first and the tourists second," said Melinda Allen, President, Downtown Neighborhood Association.

"As a short term rental owner and as a person living in a home in which on Tybee I had three short term rentals around me, the best-looking property in your neighborhood is going to be your short term rental," said Dr. Cindy Cupp, Short-term Rental Owner. "I'm currently living in a place with two long term rentals."

The information gathered will be presented to the City Manager, the Mayor and City Council by the end of the month, at which time, council could be asked to vote on potential regulations.

