Burton Fire District responds to 2 wrecks, minutes apart

The Burton Fire District worked back to back traffic incidents in Beaufort on Monday. Both accidents had no injuries but did cause traffic delays.

The first happened at Robert Smalls Parkway and Parris Island Gateway a little after 4:30 p.m. Officials found a single SUV had struck a tree. The male driver was wearing a seatbelt. The wreck cleanup caused road delays.

The second happened minutes later at the Trask Parkway and Robert Smalls Parkway intersection. Officials arrived on scene to find a vehicle with fire coming from the engine. Firefighters extinguished the flames.

Two lanes of Trask Parkway were closed for around 20 minutes. The fire is under investigation.

