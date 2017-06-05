Operation Rolling Thunder continues with third weekend of road checks

Nearly 1,300 people were affected by the latest wave of Operation Rolling Thunder.More >>
A Savannah family is safe after their 10-year-old daughter alerted them of a fire that destroyed their townhome early on Sunday morning.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police and the Georgia State Patrol continue their aggressive approach on distracted, unrestrained, impaired drivers in Savannah.More >>
The federal government contractor is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it tow a news outlet," the Justice Department announced.More >>
The Burton Fire District worked back to back traffic incidents in Beaufort on Monday.More >>
An Allendale County teenager was sentenced to 55 years in prison on Monday after being convicted last year for the beating and suffocating an elderly man in 2014.More >>
