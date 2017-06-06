First Alert Weather Days: Heavy rain likely, street flooding possible

Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days.

Periods of heavy rainfall, with a risk of a strong storm and street flooding is likely between late Tuesday morning and Wednesday evening across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

An area of low pressure that has been nearly stationary to our west for several days is finally on the move, increasing our chance of rain substantially. As this system approaches, it will wring out the nearly tropical moisture that is in-place.

Widespread rain and embedded heavy downpours will develop and push across most of the region Tuesday afternoon. A storm or two may produce gusty winds and frequent lightning, but the greater impact will come from heavy rain and risk of street flooding.

We may see a lull in widespread rain Tuesday evening before more develops early Wednesday morning. Rounds of rain - some very heavy - will push through our area through Wednesday afternoon.

Most areas will record between 1” and 3” of rain. However, isolated rain totals exceeding 5” are possible between Tuesday afternoon and late Wednesday evening. Two to three inches of rain may fall in a short amount of time, leading to street flooding.

@CutterMartin is tracking the risk of heavy rain, hour by hour, on #WTOCDaybreak. Weather highlights... pic.twitter.com/rHKHEnhKN7 — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) June 6, 2017

The forecast dries out – becomes downright beautiful in fact – for Thursday.

