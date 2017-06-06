Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Stuart Point Rd in Seabrook

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

A fatal late-night crash is under investigation in northern Beaufort County.

Officials with the Burton Fire District say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Stuart Point Road in Seabrook just before 11 p.m. Monday night that resulted in a fatality.

Firefighters arrived to find a heavily-damaged passenger-vehicle that had rolled over. Crews administered medical assistance to the male driver, however, he did not survive. Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Burton Fire District says they have responded to over 145 motor vehicle accidents in 2017. This was the sixth motor-vehicle crash for Burton since Friday.

