Free disaster training being offered in Beaufort County

Free disaster training is being offered for Beaufort County residents.

The Sheriff's Office is offering Community Response Team courses, or CERT. The classes are free of charge and are held at the Technical College of the Lowcountry (Room 125), 100 Community College Drive in Bluffton.

The course is taught in four sessions, each from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., except for one on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The CERT classes and topics are as follows:

Tuesday, June 6 - Personal Preparedness and Hazard Mitigation

Thursday, June 8 - Disaster Medical I

Tuesday, June 13 - Disaster Psychology/Terrorism Response

Thursday, June 15 - Disaster Medical II / CERT Organization

Saturday, June 17 - Fire Suppression /Disaster Search Techniques & Exercise

For more information or to register, contact Major David Zeoli at 843.812.8035 or email cert@bcgov.net, or contact Kris Legg at 843.263.2783.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.