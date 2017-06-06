Savannah woman organizes cleanup effort for Lincoln Memorial Cemetery

Lawmakers have agreed on allowing underprivileged school districts in South Carolina to use about $35 million of the state's budget on building repairs.More >>
Lawmakers have agreed on allowing underprivileged school districts in South Carolina to use about $35 million of the state's budget on building repairs.More >>
According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, one lane of Johnny Mercer Boulevard is closed at Wilmington Island Road after a tree fell on car who was exiting the shopping plaza.More >>
According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, one lane of Johnny Mercer Boulevard is closed at Wilmington Island Road after a tree fell on car who was exiting the shopping plaza.More >>
Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck involving a tractor that took place Monday on US Highway 1 in Appling County.More >>
Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck involving a tractor that took place Monday on US Highway 1 in Appling County.More >>
Members of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and other neighbors along Daisy-Nevils Highway met with some Evans County commissioners to discuss the closure of Scott Creek Bridge earlier this year.More >>
Members of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and other neighbors along Daisy-Nevils Highway met with some Evans County commissioners to discuss the closure of Scott Creek Bridge earlier this year.More >>