Savannah woman organizes cleanup effort for Lincoln Memorial Cemetery

One Savannah mother is teaching her children what respect and hard work are after an experience the family had at a Savannah cemetery on Memorial Day.

Misty emailed us on Monday explaining that she and her children went to Lincoln Memorial Cemetery on Hunter Army Airfield to place American flags on graves on Memorial Day.

When she and her children arrived, she said she was completely heartbroken because of the condition of the cemetery, a place where mostly veterans have been laid to rest.

After seeing the conditions, the flag placing operation turned into a cleaning operation. She and her two children began cleaning up as best as they could but soon realized the problem was more than the three could handle themselves.

Misty researched the cemetery and learned that it was privately owned and operated and that Hunter Army Airfield had no responsibility for the grounds; upkeep was left to the private owners and the families of those buried in the cemetery.

She contacted the owner, who Misty said sounded very overwhelmed, and said she was very responsive and helpful when it came to organizing a cleanup effort. Misty then took to social media, reaching out to friends and families, Facebook yard sale pages, and even calling the Fort Stewart Youth Challenge to have some cadets come volunteer.

After a few hours of calling and messaging, she amassed 30 volunteers who offered to pack yard tools and come help. Domino’s has offered to donate pizza, trash bags and gloves for the effort, Kroger has offered water bottles, Triangle Ice has agreed to donate ice and Nine Line Apparel will personally join the cleanup effort.

As Monday turned into Tuesday, Misty told WTOC she had 47+ messages on Facebook of people asking how they can help and what they can contribute. When we spoke to Misty on Tuesday, she told us she had tripled the number of volunteers.

Misty has scheduled the cleanup event for Saturday, June 10 at 9 a.m. WTOC’s Danielle Lewan has reached out to Misty and will have more about this incredible effort coming up on THE News.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.