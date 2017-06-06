Annual fan drive underway to protect senior citizens from summer heat

Senior Citizens, Inc. kicked off its annual fan drive Tuesday to protect seniors from the summer heat.

Employees from the Victory Drive Home Depot delivered over 200 fans purchased with a $3,000 donation from Sea Island Bank employees and customers. Home Depot is providing the fans at a discount to help SCI maximize the number of seniors served.

Summer Angels - local middle school students who volunteered their time over the summer to work with seniors as part of a two-week long camp - were on hand to help unload the fans.

Members of the community who are interested in donating a new box fan or making a cash donation to purchase a fan can go by SCI's headquarters at 3025 Bull Street between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday throughout the summer.

Seniors must be 55 or older and have a low income to qualify for a fan. Qualifying seniors are encouraged to go by SCI's headquarters to pick one up. You must take with you a photo id. For more information, contact Deb Thompson at 912.236.0363, ext. 150, or e-mail dthompson@seniorcitizens-inc.org.

