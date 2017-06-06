GSP investigating fatal wreck involving tractor on US Hwy 1 in Appling County

Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck involving a tractor that took place Monday on US Highway 1 in Appling County.

GSP received a call about the crash near the 16-mile marker around 10:10 a.m. When they responded to the scene, they determined that the victim had been driving south on a Kubota tractor when a 2009 Chevy pickup rear-ended him. The victim was ejected from the seat of his tractor and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Charges are currently pending. Stay with WTOC for updates.

