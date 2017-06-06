Johnny Mercer Blvd. at Wilmington Island Rd. back open after tree falls on car

UPDATE: Johnny Mercer Boulevard at Wilmington Island Road is back open.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, one lane of Johnny Mercer Boulevard is closed at Wilmington Island Road after a tree fell on car who was exiting the shopping plaza.

There are reports of minor injuries. The car was stopped at a red light when the tree fell.

At this time officials do not know why the tree fell.

Expect delays in this area.

