Metro warning citizens of fraudulent check scams

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department's financial crime detectives are warning citizens of recent fraudulent check scams.

Police say scams involving fraudulent checks are sent to victims for various reasons, including sending checks for overpayment of items purchased online or through other sources, lottery or prize winnings, and checks for jobs originating from the internet. The checks are usually sent through the US Postal Service.

Detectives say checks such as these should be verified prior to withdrawing funds. In many cases, the fraudulent check has accurate account information and may be processed. Banks are required by law to provide funds for these checks when deposited, but the checks may not be of value even through money is received for them. Police ask that you remember are responsible for any funds withdrawn from the bank.

"These crimes are preventable," Sgt. Jeremy Henry of SCMPD's Financial Crimes Unit, said in a release. "A little time verifying the check may save you a lot of money in the long run."

Detectives recommend the following practices to avoid falling victim to such scams:

Never accept overpayments for items

Verify checks by calling the bank it is drawn against

Contact the information listed in the payer section of the check

Never wire funds back to the sender

Do not act hastily. Take your time and follow these suggestions

If you believe you've been a victim, please notify your local police, the Federal Trade Commission Complaint Assistant, and the US Postal Inspection Service.

