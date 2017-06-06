Jasper County School System hopes to add funds to help ailing schools

The Jasper County School System in South Carolina is in need of upwards of $500,000 to address the needs within the school system.

The county is looking to add paraprofessional positions in technology and other classroom positions. The school system has been working with the county to increase the millage rate, but city council has not approved the increase.

Jasper County was also named in a lawsuit that would let the school system apply for a portion of $55 million from the state to help impoverished counties to fix buildings.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School has also received nearly 800 laptops to help enhance students' learning around the clock. WTOC's Georgiaree Godfrey will have more on the school system's financial woes coming up on THE News.

