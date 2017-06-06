Annual evacuation exercise happening Wednesday in Hardeeville

Another annual hurricane evacuation exercise is set for Wednesday.

The hurricane evacuation exercise will happen starting around 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and other state and local agencies use this exercise to prepare for real hurricane evacuations - like Hurricane Matthew last fall - to ensure everything will run smoothly.

The department wants everyone to know all lanes will still be open and nothing should affect their commute.

They do this exercise every year.

"No lanes whatsoever will be impacted or reversed during this exercise," said LCpl. Matthew Southern. "Traffic shouldn't be impacted at all. Nothing is going to be out in the roadway to cause traffic backups whatsoever."

The public should give the safety departments the space they need to work to make sure everyone can evacuate safely for the next storm.

"We are going to be there on the side of the highway. Again, give us the space we need to do our job during this exercise so that in the event we actually have a hurricane this hurricane season so that we can effectively get everyone out of harms way," said LCpl. Matthew Southern.

