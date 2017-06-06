Chatham Co. Sheriff's Office attempting to identify person of in - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Chatham Co. Sheriff's Office attempting to identify person of interest after county vehicles vandalized

(Source: Chatham County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Chatham County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a person of interest after county vehicles were vandalized on May 27.

Six county vehicles were vandalized in the county garage on Montgomery Street.

Officials are trying to identify the suspect seen in the surveillance images. If you recognize this person of interest, please call the Sheriff's Office at 912.652.7681.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly