Mayor of Beaufort comments on U.S. withdrawal from Paris Climate Accords

Twelve states and a U.S. territory have now signed onto the U.S. Climate Alliance which was formed after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris Climate Change Agreement reached by 195 countries last year.

California, New York and Washington started the alliance. Minnesota, eight other states and Puerto Rico signed this week.

Alliance members pledge to reduce emissions 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels. While it's unlikely that Georgia or South Carolina sign on, Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling has his own concerns.

"Safe swimming water and safe crabbing and fishing and shrimping waters are very much a part of our quality of life. So, as we look at doing things offshore, as we look at changing our pollution standards, as we look at seismic testing, that could pose a huge challenge to the quality of life here,” Mayor Keyserling said.

Mayor Keyserling also spoke out in April against offshore drilling after President Trump signed an executive order that could lead to the expansion of drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic oceans.

