'Shops at Pooler Parkway' coming in 2018

The city of Pooler continues to grow every day, and now we're taking a closer look at a new development coming to the area.

The new development will be along Pooler Parkway, across the street from the West Chatham YMCA. The building with six different retail stores that will become "The Shops at Pooler Parkway" is expected to be done within less than a year.

No concrete decisions have been made yet on what businesses will be there specifically, but the owner has been talking to all different kinds and says there is lots of interest. This is the first construction business venture for the owner. He's a veteran paratrooper who lives in Pooler. He says he plans to break ground in August of this year and hopes to be finished with everything by April 2018.

"Pooler Parkway is going to be the next Abercorn Street in Savannah. We used to have only two markets before. We have a Downtown Savannah Market and a Midtown Savannah Market, districts for retail, but now we have a Pooler District," said Ashiq Khan, Owner, Alyaans Property Solutions LLC.

Mr. Kahn says he'd like to thank the mayor and city manager for the opportunity to make this happen.

