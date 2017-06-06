'Shops at Pooler Parkway' coming in 2018

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of a double shooting in the 600 block of W. 42nd Street.More >>
We've all heard the regional joke 'nobody retires to the North,' but some lucky animals are headed in that direction in hope of a better life.More >>
According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, one lane of Johnny Mercer Boulevard is closed at Wilmington Island Road after a tree fell on car who was exiting the shopping plaza.More >>
Another annual hurricane evacuation exercise is set for Wednesday.More >>
The city of Pooler continues to grow every day, and now we're taking a closer look at a new development coming to the area.More >>
