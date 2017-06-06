Good News: Animal transport mission

We've all heard the regional joke 'nobody retires to the North,' but some lucky animals are headed in that direction in hope of a better life.

An animal transport mission organized by One Love Animal Rescue should help place dozens of potential pets in forever homes.

Fifty-two animals in all, including cats, dogs, puppies, and kittens, are on their way to New York after leaving overcrowded shelters in the Coastal Empire.

"We have really fantastic animals, so we created these partnerships with shelters and resources up North that can intake these animals and save their lives. Many of them have homes up North already," said Karrie Bulski, One Love Animal Rescue.

The rest will hope to find one after a short stay at the North Shore Animal League, who picked up the animals on Tuesday to drive them the 16 hours to Port Washington, NY.

"We have a giant adoption facility. We adopt thousands and thousands of animals and we take in about 22 animals per week. Companies like Purina - that's a Purina truck behind me - they fund us to go on these rescues and open up a humane relocation program," said Ted Moriates, North Shore Animal League.

The animals on their way North came from Chatham and Effingham Animal Services and the Jasper Animal Rescue Mission, fostered through the Savannah-based One Love until they can be adopted somewhere else.

"They are taking a big voyage to their new life where there are rescues and shelters that basically have used our animals down here to shop off of their wish list to the people up there that believe it or not, they are short of animals in their area," Bulski said.

"We look for shelters that are doing a really good job and need our help. You can go to bed at night knowing that tomorrow when I wake up, animals will be waking up in new homes, real happy," said Moriates.

One Love has overseen more than 4,000 animal transports and adoptions since its founding three-and-a-half years ago. They already have their next transport lined up with between 60 and 100 animals set to go to West Virginia on June 16.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.