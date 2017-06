The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of a double shooting in the 600 block of W. 42nd Street.

Police are reporting life-threatening injuries.

#SCMPDalert 2 shot in 600blk of W 42nd St. Life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/SJfX0ffqLA — SCMPD (@scmpd) June 6, 2017

