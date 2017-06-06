Rollover crash kills driver on Trask Parkway

An Estill man is dead after his car rolled over in Beaufort County.

34-year-old Cedric Adkins succumbed to his injuries on the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Burton Fire District has responded to 145 accidents so far this year, most of which happen along Trask Parkway, including a fatal accident Monday night on Stuart Point Road.

The Burton Fire District says the long road and high speeds play a major role in the frequency of accidents, but some drivers cite other factors.

“When the weather is bad and it’s raining that’s when you see most of the accidents,” said Kevin Mulligan, Beaufort County Driver. “Going too fast, the road slippery and the skill of their driving, all that plays into effect.”

Most drivers don’t think the road itself is a hazard, more so than the individuals behind the wheel.

“It’s just such a relaxed point, to the point that people get so relaxed to where they don’t pay attention and the drivers got to pay more attention to the road and what they’re doing,” said Jerry Green, Beaufort County Driver.

Memorial Day marked the beginning of the “100 deadly days of summer,” a time where law enforcement sees an uptick in fatal accidents. Many of which could have been avoided if the passenger would have simply buckled up.

